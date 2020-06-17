PM Modi Hails Punjab's Tackling of COVID, Asks All States To Adopt Its Model Of Micro-Containment

Hailing the Punjab Government's micro-containment and house-to-house surveillance strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 16 advised all the states to adopt the Punjab model of micro-containment which had helped the state in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister conducted a video-conference meeting with the Chief Ministers as part of his scheduled two-day interactions to review the COVID-19 situation and management strategies of all states.

During the meeting, Captain Amarinder Singh suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a group which should include a few Chief Ministers to discuss and formulate a coordinated Centre-State response to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the economy and governments across the country.

Emphasizing on the need to revive the economy, Captain Amarinder Singh expressed that while people need to learn to live with the pandemic, the revival of the economy can be a prolonged process after 2 months of lockdown, thus the need of the hour was to take care of both lives and livelihoods.



Calling for urgent steps to mitigate Punjab's financial stress, Captain Amarinder Singh said a detailed memorandum had already been sent to the Government of India, listing out the impact of COVID-19 and also seeking fiscal and non-fiscal assistance.

On the state's preparedness to tackle the further spread of the pandemic, the CM informed the meeting that 5,000 isolation beds were ready in Government Level 2 and 3 facilities, in addition to 10,000 to 15,000 beds in Level 1 COVID Care Centres for mild patients. Emphasising the need for more tests, despite the current 5527 tests per million in Punjab being higher than the all India average of 4088, Captain Amarinder urged Prime Minister to direct GoI institutions in Chandigarh and Punjab to increase testing capacity.

The Punjab chief minister also spoke about the Mission Fateh launched to generate public awareness and the focus on facilitating a behavioural change through celebrity endorsements, videos, on-ground activities and through fines.

Even though Punjab's contribution to the all-India cases is less than 1 per cent (at 3,140 cases) at present, with a mortality rate of 2.1 per cent and recovery rate of 75 per cent, the curve has been rising as a result of the inbound travellers and the easing of restrictions.

Also Read: Punjab CM To Rescue 70-Yr-Old Woman Told To Vacate House, Tells District Administration To Pay Her Rent, Medical Bills



