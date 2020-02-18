News

Indian Pharma Sector Faces Supply Shortage, Spike In Costs Due To Coronavirus In China

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 18 Feb 2020 10:13 AM GMT
Indian Pharma Sector Faces Supply Shortage, Spike In Costs Due To Coronavirus In ChinaImage Credit: India.com
The drugs affected by the spike in costs include Penicillin, one of the oldest-known antibiotics - whose raw material became 40 per cent costlier in just a month.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in early January this year, India's pharmaceutical industry is slowly beginning to face drug and raw material shortage.

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,800 people and stoked fears of a broader slowdown in China, has upset global stocks after factories in the country dropped production levels and people were restricted from moving in and out of the country.

As manufacturers based in China are yet to fully restart the production, nations such as India which depend heavily on imports of some raw material and intermediate goods from the mainland continue to face uncertainty.

India, one of the largest suppliers of generic drugs to the world and home to about 12% of all manufacturing sites catering to the US market, relies on China for as much as 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) requirement.

Indian suppliers of key drug ingredients have pushed up prices amid fears of an imminent shortage stoked by the coronavirus crisis in China.

The drugs affected by the cost increases include Penicillin, one of the oldest-known antibiotics - whose raw material became 40 per cent costlier in just a month.

According to data from the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXCIL), which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the cost of API Penicillin has increased to ₹639 per unit now against ₹454 per unit in January.

APIs, or bulk drugs, are the raw materials required for the manufacture of medicines.

Data collated by API manufacturers further suggests a rise of 13-18 per cent in the prices of APIs for other antibiotics such as Azithromycin, Doxycycline, Amikacin, Amoxicillin, Ornidazole and Dexamethasone Sodium etc. and India imports most of it from China.

Meanwhile, the price of Paracetamol, an API for painkillers such as Crocin, has increased by 26 per cent to ₹330 per unit from ₹262 in January. However, none of these price increases is likely to affect consumers since pharmaceutical companies are not allowed to push up prices of key drugs by more than 10 per cent per year.

The coronavirus outbreak has already caused over 1,800 deaths in China so far.

Also Read: Spreading Rumours About Coronavirus Could Land You In Jail In Maharashtra


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

"NPR Is A Census…" Says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Here

News"NPR Is A Census…" Says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Here's How Census Is Different From NPR

Ambedkar statue purified

NewsBihar: CPI, RJD Activists 'Purify' Ambedkar Statue After Union Minister Giriraj Singh Garlands It

MP Panchayat Orders Family To Marry Off Minor Daughter To Atone For Accidentally Killing Calf

NewsMP Panchayat Orders Family To Marry Off Minor Daughter To Atone For Accidentally Killing Calf

Google To Discontinue Free Wi-Fi Programme At 400 Railway Stations

NewsGoogle To Discontinue Free Wi-Fi Programme At 400 Railway Stations

"If Menstruating Women Cook, They Will Be Born As Kutri (Bitch) In Next Life": Bhuj Sect

News"If Menstruating Women Cook, They Will Be Born As Kutri (Bitch) In Next Life": Bhuj Sect's Swami In Old Video

Rajasthan Race Walker Bhavna Jat Sets New National Record, Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics 2020

NewsRajasthan Race Walker Bhavna Jat Sets New National Record, Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics 2020