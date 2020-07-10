Hours Before Vikas Dubey's Encounter, Plea Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Security For Gangster

Hours before the notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning by the UP police, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking security for the gangster.

The petition filed by lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay claimed that the criminal who was nabbed by the Ujjain Police and was on his way to Kanpur might be killed in an encounter much like the fate of his aides.

The petitioner also sought a CBI probe into the killing of the five of Dubey's aides over the last week and the demolition of Dubey's house in Kanpur. While requesting the top court to hear his plea today, Ghanshyam sought directions to the Kanpur Police to register a first information report (FIR) in the demolition that took place a day after the Kanpur ambush.

The lawyer in a video condemned the killing of eight Kanpur Police by Vikan Dubey and his men and raised questions on the procedures followed by the police in dealing with dangerous criminals.

"What cops have done after the eight policemen were killed- killing five of Dubey's aides- is also shocking. Ours is a democratic country. Police should file complaints, investigate, collect evidence and file chargesheet in court. It is the judiciary's role to punish the accused after trial. In this case, the accused could have been given a death sentence. But chasing them to kill them in a so-called encounter is not the solution," said the petitioner.

Upadhyay also said that murder charges should be filed against those who killed Dubey's aides.

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday in connection with the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3. The police claimed that one of the vehicles of the Uttar Pradesh Police escorting Dubey back to the state from Madhya Pradesh overturned on a highway in the wee hours on Friday. He then tried to escape and fired at police and was killed in crossfire, the police alleged.

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after a car overturned," Kanpur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said. "The police personnel tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital." Four police personnel were also injured, Kanpur Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said.

Last week, eight policemen were ambushed and killed by Dubey and his men when 50 policemen went to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to arrest the gangster in an attempted murder case. Vikas Dubey had escaped with his men after the massacre.

