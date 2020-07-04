News

Uttar Pradesh: Staff At Aligarh Hospital Beat Patient To Death After Argument Over Payment

CCTV footage showed that following an argument with patient’s relative, the hospital staff members attacked him with sticks.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   4 July 2020 3:22 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: toiimg

Staff of a private hospital allegedly beat a 44-year-old labourer to death following an argument over paying Rs 4,000 bill in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday, July 2.

The deceased, identified as Sultan Khan, was attacked on the city's Quarsi bypass.

Khan had come to the hospital for treatment, accompanied by his nephew Chaman, as he was facing difficulty while urinating. The assault was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera.

"We had asked for the treatment cost, to which hospital authorities said they would let us know only after an ultrasound was done. But without conducting an ultrasound, they charged us Rs 5,000 for medicines- which we paid," News18 quoted Chaman as saying.

The hospital, hours later, told them that Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 will be charged for hospital bed per day.

"We were unable to pay the amount, so we asked the authorities to discharge him. However, while leaving the hospital, a staff member followed us and demanded Rs 4,000 hospital charges," Chaman said. "My uncle's condition wasn't good, so I pleaded with the staffers to let us go, but they began thrashing my uncle," Chaman said.

Dr Danish Ali of the hospital management denied the allegation, claiming that the patient did not pay Rs 2,000 hospital charges when the staffers asked for the pending amount. He further claimed that the patient then attacked the hospital staff.

However, CCTV footage showed that following an argument with patient's relative, the hospital staff members attacked Khan with sticks.

"No FIR has been lodged as of now, we are probing the case," said Inspector Chote Lal, Kwarsi Police Station.

