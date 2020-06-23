Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Launches COVID-19 Medicines, Claims To Cure Patients Within 7-15 Days

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicines on Tuesday claiming to be a 100 per cent Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19.

Patanjali has claimed that the medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed that the Ayurvedic medicines developed by the company have been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days. With 0% death rate and a 100% recovery rate observed, about 69% of the people recovered within 6 days, Baba Ramdev said.

We will even conduct tests on people on ventilators, Baba Ramdev said.

These claims come at a time when the scientific community across the world is struggling to come up with a cure for the deadly virus that has infected over nine million people globally.



Patanjali's anti-COVID tablet, called the Divya Coronil Tablet, consists of Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha and is prescribed to be taken thrice a day with hot water 30 minutes after breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Other medicines include Divya Swasari Vati, Patanjali Giloy Ghan Vati, Patanjali Ashwagandha Capsule or Divya Ashwagandha Ghanvati:, Patanjali Tulsi Ghanvati and Divya Anu Taila & Divya Swasari Vati for Nasal therapy.

"The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS," Baba Ramdev said at a press conference in Haridwar adding that necessary approvals for conducting trials of medicine had been taken from competent authorities.



"We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control coronavirus and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted," the yoga guru added.

The Corona kit will be available at Rs 545, said Acharya Balkrishna, adding that the kit is for 30 days.

"This medicine kit is not available anywhere for now and will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week, Baba Ramdev said. He also said that an app will soon be launched for the delivery of the corona kit.

The COVID kit suggested by Pantanjali is applicable for adults between the age of 15-80 years whereas children are advised to take half the dosage prescribed for adults.

Further, Patanjali urged people to practice Yoga every morning to boost their immune system. Apart from improving the pulmonary system, these Ayurvedic medicines claim to strengthen the human physiology to fight the virus.

Patanjali also advised consuming Swasari Kwath, Ashwashila Capsule, Chyawanprash, Honey, Immunocharge, Aleo Vera Juice, Giloy Juice, Shilajit Capsule, 1-1 drop of Shilajit Sat and Turmeric or Patanajli pure Kesar with milk.

