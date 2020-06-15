[Video] Patanjali CEO Balkrishna Claims To Have Developed Cure For COVID-19

Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of Patanjal Ayurveda Limited on Saturday claimed that the company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has been successful in curing COVID-19 patients within a period of five to 14 days.

Acharya Balkrishna said that the company had appointed a team of scientists after the outbreak of the deadly virus began.

"First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body," he said. "Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100% favourable results."

He said that the company is conducting controlled clinical trials at present and will announce evidence in less than a week.



Clarifying all doubts, the managing director of Patanjali said: "We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure".

The claims to have found a potential cure to COVID-19 come at a time when there are no certified vaccines to treat or prevent COVID-19 that has infected nearly 8 million people. Neither the health ministry nor the Indian Council of Medical Research, have made any statement backing Balkrishna's claim.

"After taking our medicine, Covid patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative," Balkrishna said. "So, we can say the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda."

In a news program on India TV on Sunday, Baba Ramdev claimed that the consumption of Patanjali medicine "Coronil" saw 100% recovery in patients.

The yoga guru said that "coronil", made out of Ayurvedic elements such as Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi, could cure COVID-19 positive patients within a few days with daily morning and evening dosages.

Last month, Union minister Shripad Y Naik had said that India is currently working on four traditional medicine formulations to cure COVID-19. More than 100 potential candidate vaccines are under development by biotech and research teams across the world, and nearly six of them are in preliminary testing in people.

A task force has also been set up by the government to come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines like Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 and even sesame oil, as measures against COVID-19.

India is now the fourth-worst affected nation in the world. It reported a record single-day spike in cases on Sunday with 11,929 new infections. The total number of cases has surpassed 3,20,922.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to engulf the world and claim lives, the health department has made repeated announcements cautioning the public not to fall for rumours about any possible cure for the deadly virus, including self-medication, witchcraft or drinking cow urine to ward off the virus.

Doctors and experts across the world are trying to develop a potential cure for the deadly virus, however, unless anything is confirmed as a certified cure, people need to be careful to consume or rely on anything that claims to ward off the virus.

