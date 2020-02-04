"Won't Take Back CAA, It's Not Rajiv Feroze Khan's Government": Campaign-Banned BJP MP

Undismayed by the 96-hour campaign ban by the Election Commission, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be rolled back as India is "not ruled by Rajiv Feroze Khan".

He further called the anti-CAA protesters at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as 'anti-national' and separatists who are demanding separation of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir from India.

"Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA is anti-national because they are demanding the separation of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir from India. They want Jinnah's azadi... This is not Rajiv Feroze Khan's government. This is Narendra Modi's government... The CAA will not be rolled back."

The statement is factually incorrect as Indira Gandhi had married a journalist of Parsi-Zoroastrian descent - Feroze Gandhi and not Feroze Khan.

Verma, who is a Member of Parliament from the West Delhi constituency, accused the Congress of corruption and practising "vote bank politics", NDTV reported.



This is not the first occasion where the motormouth BJP MP has spoken against Shaheen Bagh. Earlier he had told supporters that the anti-CAA protesters will enter their houses, rape their sisters and daughters. After the statement, the EC had imposed a 96-hour campaign ban on Verma.

He also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and previous Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi also spoke in favour of granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus from the neighbouring countries. Further, Verma asked the opposition leaders to join the BJP in chanting "Jai Shri Ram", which according to him is not just a religious slogan but an integral part of the Indian culture.

"If you raise the Jai Shri Ram slogan, you will be cleansed of all your sins," he said.

