Kerala: 35-Yr-Old Paralysed Man Donates His Disability Pension To CM Relief Fund

Thirty-five-year-old Jenson Kurian from Kerala received his disability pension which was due for six months and as soon as he acquired Rs 6,600, he donated it to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

According to the New Indian Express, Kurian is a well-built man, brawny but is confined to his bed for past two and a half years after a fall which left him paralysed from the chest down.

"I know the amount is less. But it's not about the money. It's more about hope. Someone else will need it more than me during the lockdown and corona," said Kurian.

But hopeful Kurian was not always so optimistic about hope. Kurian described the journey that ended up him confined on the limited space of his bed.

He worked as a gas welder for six years in the Gulf and had to return home because of his father's critical health conditions.

He took a loan to repair his house, to construct a road to his house at Chuliyodi in Kallar panchayat since they had to cross a dangerous narrow hill trail to get to the house.

He had started a cement brick making unit to remain financially independent and had plans to marry his girlfriend up his sleeves when on the Christmas eve of 2017 while walking home, he slipped from the narrow trail and reportedly fell 15 feet down.

He slipped, landed on his back when a boulder fell and crashed onto his chest. The accident numbed sensation below his chest.

Disappointed, he had tried to end his life several times. The last time he hired a contract killer to make it look like a suicide. With two failed attempts at dying, he had also decided if things did not go according to his plans, he would give up on his trials to die.

"I decided if the killer did not turn up, I will never attempt to end my life again. I will live," he said. The killer did not turn up that day. He decided to live.

Now, Kurian has replanned his life. With help from his friends and family, he is working to get a better and secure life. He plans to build a small house.

"It will be a small house where I can move around freely without any assistance. I will also start a grocery shop which will be open 24 hours. People can come to me any time," he said.

