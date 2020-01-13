News

Pakistan’s Border Action Team Suspected Of Beheading Indian Porter, First Such Civilian Brutality

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 13th, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credit: India Today

Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) is suspected of killing and beheading an Indian a porter on Friday, January 10.

Porter Mohammad Aslam, 28, was among two civilians killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Officials in Jammu said his body was badly mutilated and his head was missing.

Cases of soldiers being beheaded by the Pakistani army have come forward in the past but this is the first time the BAT, which comprises of Pakistani army personnel and terrorists, has beheaded any civilian. 

On January 11, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said that professional armies never resort to such “barbaric” acts and they “will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner”.

Initially, a defence spokesman had claimed a mortar shell killed Aslam and Altaf Hussain (23), both residents of Kassalian village of Gulpur sector when a group of Army porters carrying logistics for the troops were targeted Pakistani Army. He also said that three others were injured in the attack.

Later, however, the head of Aslam was found missing and is believed to have been taken away by the BAT.

“The body of Aslam was headless when handed over to the police for completion of legal formalities. The bodies of both the porters were handed over to their families and their last rites were conducted in their village on Friday evening,” India Today quoted a police officer as saying. 

The injured porters — Mohammad Saleem (24), Mohammad Showkat (28) and Nawaz Ahmad (35) – are “stable” and are being treated at a hospital.

Strongly condemning the killings, the opposition Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for being “silent” on the “barbarism” by Pakistan.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “When the UPA was in power, two such inhuman acts (the beheading of jawans) by Pakistan were questioned by BJP and Narendra Modi termed it a weak government. Several such shameful mischiefs were done by Pakistan and Modi government should explain why it failed to take effective action to check Pakistan?”

“Now it is the time for the present government to decide the future course of action to take back our territory,” he said.

Also Read: Karnataka’s Third Beheading In A Month: Man Walks Into Police Station With A Head

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Jamia VC Protest

Jamia VC Faces Agitating Students Over Police Brutality

Jamia students teachers police brutality

Jamia Students, Teachers File Complaint With NHRC Against December 15 Police Brutality

Police Brutality During Anti-CAA Protest

[Video] Four Times Police Brutality Was Caught On Camera During Anti-CAA Protest

Fact Check: Police Violence While Clearing Encroachments In Assam Sanctuary Passed Off As NRC Brutality

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Secures Berth At Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Only Third Team To Achieve Feat

Samjhauta Express Delhi Suspends Wagah

Indian Railways Crew Cross Border To Escort Stranded Samjhauta Express Stopped By Pakistan

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

‘Kashmiri Students Feel Harassed’: With No Internet In Valley, J&K Board Announces Class 10 Results Online

News

48 BJP Minority Cell Members Quit Over CAA, NRC, Say Party Has Lost Its “Ideology”

News

48 BJP Minority Cell Members Quit Over CAA, NRC, Say Party Has Lost Its “Ideology”

News

Amid Anti-CAA Protest, UP Sends List Of Illegal Immigrants To Union Home Ministry

News

Pakistan’s Border Action Team Suspected Of Beheading Indian Porter, First Such Civilian Brutality

News

Jamia VC Faces Agitating Students Over Police Brutality

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.