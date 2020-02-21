Pakistan Court Nullifies Marriage Of Hindu Minor Girl Who Was Forcefully Converted To Islam

Setting a precedent, a Pakistani court has nullified the marriage of a minor Hindu girl named Mehak Kumari, who was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in the country's Sindh province.

Mehak Kumari, a class 9 student, was allegedly kidnapped from Jacobabad district by Ali Raza Solangi on January 15. Raza later married her. Her father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that Mehek was 15-year-old when she was abducted.

Additional Session Judge Ghulam Ali Kanasro ruled that Mehak, who took the Muslim name of Aliza after marrying Solangi, was underage. The couple, however, claimed that Mehak embraced Islam at a shrine after which they contracted a free-will marriage.

The Judge citing documents and evidence ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He directed Larkana's senior police officials to take action against all those involved in conducting, facilitating and abetting the child marriage. Kumari was brought to the court from a women's shelter home from Larkana where she was sent on court orders soon after the couple was taken into custody.

Heavy security was witnessed in and around the court for the hearing to quell any unrest as local Hindu and Muslim leaders were present in town.

