News

Pakistan Court Nullifies Marriage Of Hindu Minor Girl Who Was Forcefully Converted To Islam

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 21 Feb 2020 3:49 AM GMT
Pakistan Court Nullifies Marriage Of Hindu Minor Girl Who Was Forcefully Converted To Islam

Image Credit: One India

The Judge citing documents and evidence, ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Setting a precedent, a Pakistani court has nullified the marriage of a minor Hindu girl named Mehak Kumari, who was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in the country's Sindh province.

Mehak Kumari, a class 9 student, was allegedly kidnapped from Jacobabad district by Ali Raza Solangi on January 15. Raza later married her. Her father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that Mehek was 15-year-old when she was abducted.

Additional Session Judge Ghulam Ali Kanasro ruled that Mehak, who took the Muslim name of Aliza after marrying Solangi, was underage. The couple, however, claimed that Mehak embraced Islam at a shrine after which they contracted a free-will marriage.

The Judge citing documents and evidence ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He directed Larkana's senior police officials to take action against all those involved in conducting, facilitating and abetting the child marriage. Kumari was brought to the court from a women's shelter home from Larkana where she was sent on court orders soon after the couple was taken into custody.

Heavy security was witnessed in and around the court for the hearing to quell any unrest as local Hindu and Muslim leaders were present in town.

Also Read: 'Menstruating Girl Not Underage As Per Sharia': Pak Court Upholds 'Forced' Marriage Of Minor Christian Girl

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Jamia Student Injured In Shooting Might File Defamation Case Against News18 India For Peddling Fake News

ExclusiveJamia Student Injured In Shooting Might File Defamation Case Against News18 India For Peddling Fake News

Will Make

NewsWill Make 'Tremendous' Trade Deal With India, Says U.S. President Trump Ahead Of His Maiden Visit To India

Waris Pathan Statements

News'We Are 15 Crore But Can Be Bigger Force Than 100 Crore': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan's Statement Triggers Furore

Government Plans To Raise OBC

NewsGovernment Plans To Raise OBC 'Creamy Layer' Income Limit From ₹8 Lakh To ₹12 Lakh Per Annum

What Is National Security Act? Here Is All You Need To Know

TLI ExplainsWhat Is National Security Act? Here Is All You Need To Know

7 Unusual Things India Is Doing Ahead Of "Brief But Intense" Trump Visit

News7 Unusual Things India Is Doing Ahead Of "Brief But Intense" Trump Visit