'It Is Better For Them To Stay There': Pakistan On Its People Stuck In Wuhan

Pakistan has refused to airlift its citizens stranded in Wuhan, the Chinese city worst hit by the Coronavirus outbreak which has already killed around 427 people in the country.

Parents of the stranded students have repeatedly appealed the Imran Khan Government to evacuate the students.

Several Pakistani citizens took to Twitter and posted videos on social media, pleading their government to evacuate them.

In a heartbreaking video which has now gone viral, a Pakistani student watches a bus taking away the Indian students to safety.

Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/86LthXG593 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 1, 2020





Its better to shift students from wuhan to another place in China, and if our govt is very poor and can't do anything just request chinese govt to do their screening for 15 days and then let them go to pakistan.#WuhanCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/Ip55OnhSko — Aisha Bajwa (@AyeshaB53627449) February 1, 2020





While students stuck in China are sending videos pleading to help them get out, the President is using religion to tell students that Pakistan won't help them. Have mercy on these students, send a plane and bring them home! https://t.co/7NhEIH3x7U — Gulalai_Ismail (@Gulalai_Ismail) February 1, 2020

The country has cited "larger interests" of the region and the world. The decision is said to have been prompted by a desire to stand by its all-weather friend China at a time of global health emergency.



"We believe it's in the interest of our loved ones in China (to stay there). It's in the larger interest of the region, the world, and the country that we don't evacuate them now," The Express Tribune quoted Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, as saying.

"It is better for them to stay there to ensure they are monitored and treated," he added.

He said that the government "is worried about the Pakistani citizens" but "also want to ensure there is no outbreak."

Pakistan President Dr Arif Ali also cited religious grounds behind their hesitation in helping the students stuck in Wuhan.

Prophet's ﷺ directions regarding disease outbreaks are a good guide even 2day "If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place" (Bukhari & Muslim) Let us help those stuck there. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 31, 2020

Some of the Pakistani citizens have been allowed to travel back home but not those from Wuhan.



The flight included a group of Pakistani students stranded in Ürümqi Xinjiang and another flight from Qatar.

Mirza said that no citizen, whether Chinese or Pakistani, was allowed to leave China without spending a 14-day "disease-free period."

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, thanked Pakistan for extending its unwavering support to his country since China has been appealing to countries against evacuation as it would dent its WHO ratings and image.

Around 500 Pakistanis are currently enrolled in several universities of Wuhan, which is in virtual lockdown, while the total number of Pakistani nationals in China is between 28,000 and 30,000 – most of them are students.

At least four Pakistani students tested positive for the mysterious pathogen, according to Mirza.

The Indian government, on the other hand, has airlifted over 600 citizens who were stranded in China.

They have been quarantined in a specially-prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi.

India also lent support to the Maldives and evacuated seven Maldivians, along with its own nationals.

Netizens took to Twitter and urged the Indian government to airlift stranded Pakistanis as well on 'humanitarian grounds.'

Sir we request you to bring the Pakistanis too on humanitarian ground, after all they r actually our brothers n sisters...Desh ka partition hua toh kia hua...relationship ka toh partition nehi hua nah...🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Abhijit (@Road_Engg) February 2, 2020 I urge u to evacuate the pakistani students as well...... As they are completely helpless now, and we must set an example,,, as we believe in सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः सर्वे सन्तु निरामया। @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice — Kundan Kunal (@KundanK96192092) February 2, 2020



Also Read: Kerala Declares State Calamity After Three Test Positive For Coronavirus

