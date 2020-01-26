Padma Shri For Himalayan Doctor Who Treats Burn Patients Free Of Cost

Dr Yogi Aeron, the surgeon who treats burn patients for free in Dehardun, is one of the recipients of the Padma Shri award, this year.

The Logical Indian had shared his story back in 2017, when the plastic surgeon was 80 years of age.

After treating over 500 burn patients free of cost every year, Dr Yogi has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri for being the 'Himalaya's helping hand.'

His clinic, situated close to Malsi - on the way to the popular hill station of Mussorie, is dedicated to providing medical help to the people of the hills, which also include those suffering from burns or injuries inflicted by animals.

His patients are mostly poor hill women from far-flung areas spanning the entire Himalayan range – who come to Dr Yogi Aeron for treatment. Even the local and government hospitals in the area redirect the most complicated cases to him.

For more than a decade, he has been conducting an annual two-week camp with the assistance and participation of doctors from foreign nations.



His team comprises 15-16 doctors who perform nearly 12 surgeries daily and they have executed over 5000 surgeries in the past decade successfully.



Being a man in possession of a few material belongings and limited popularity, he has been content by the blessings he has received over the years from his patients and their families.

But, The Logical Indian congratulates the altruistic surgeon for being awarded the Padma Shri.





