Scholar Who Conferred PM Modi With Philip Kotler Award To Get Padma Bhushan

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 28 Jan 2020 8:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-28T14:52:58+05:30
    Image credit: Dr. Jagdish N. Sheth/Twitter, Cleanfax

Dr Sheth had earlier conferred the World Marketing Summit (WMS) India's first-ever 'Philip Kotler Presidential Award' on PM Narendra Modi in January last year.

The announcement of the Padma Awards for this year, on Republic Day eve, saw the name of a US-based marketing scholar, Dr Jagdish Sheth, on the list of awardees of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

Netizens were quick to join the dots in this 'give and take' of the awards. This has been received with much amusement over social media.



What is the Philip Kotler Presidential Award?

Philip Kotler is a world-renowned professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

According to the WMS website, the Award focuses on the triple-bottom-line of People, Profit, and Planet.

Founded in 2010 by Kotler, the WMS is a global alliance that aims to make the world better through the use of marketing.

Professor Philip was supposed to hand over the award to Modi himself, but that did not go as planned.

Citing ill-health as the reason for his absence, he had deputed Dr Jagdish Sheth of Emory University, Georgia, USA, to confer the award.

The citation of the award mentioned that Modi was being honoured for his "outstanding leadership for the nation."

"His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country," the citation stated.

Initiatives such as 'Make in India,' 'Startup India,' 'Digital India' and 'Swachh Bharat,' were listed to show Modi's prowess in developing India as the centre for innovation and value-added manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as information technology, accounting and finance.

Earlier, the WMS used to confer awards only on achievements in advertising and marketing.

The Logical Indian Take

PM Modi is the first and the 'only' recipient of the award till date. The award was presented on January 14, 2019.

The WMS, back then, had mentioned its intention to honour world leaders 'every year'.

However, no new notification regarding the award has been released till date.

It seems like PM Modi will remain the sole winner of this only of its kind award.

Either no other world leader is deserving enough or the award was created only for PM Modi.

It remains to be seen if the award will be conducted any time later in the year.


