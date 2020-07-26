News

Over 3,000 COVID-19 Infected Patients 'Untraceable' In Bengaluru

The city administration said that some people provided wrong mobile numbers and addresses at the time of giving samples, and they disappeared after getting positive results.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   26 July 2020 5:38 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-26T13:09:24+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Over 3,000 COVID-19 Infected Patients

As many as 3,338 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bengaluru are untraceable, which accounts for 7% of the total confirmed cases in the city. The search is underway to trace them, Karnataka civic body informed.

"We could trace some of the positive patients with the help of the police but 3,338 are still untraceable," NDTV quoted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

Some of them provided wrong mobile numbers and addresses at the time of giving samples, and they disappeared after getting positive results, he added.

Though the search for the missing patients is being vigorously done, the city administration said that there is no certain way to trace them and are unaware of the fact if those individuals have quarantined themselves after testing positive for the infection.

"We have to ensure that all the infected persons have to be traced and quarantined. We have prioritised it so that they could be traced and isolated," Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwat Narayan as quoted.

However, to forbid this from happening hereafter, the civic body has now decided to ask for government-issued identity cards and mobile number verification from the people before collecting samples for testing.

The announcement comes in the midst of surging COVID cases that the state has been witnessing from the past fortnight. According to the media, the number of cases has gone up by nearly 27,000 from about 16,000 in the last 14 days.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded 5,000 new coronavirus cases, of which Bengaluru alone recorded 2,036 infections. As per the updates of the 24-hours, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 90,942.

72 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll at 1,798, 30 of which were reported from the capital. As of now, the state has reported 33,750 recoveries.

Also Read: Indian Banks' Bad Loans Could Rise To Highest In 20 Years: RBI Financial Stability Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian