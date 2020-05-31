Over 100 Doctors Tested COVID-19 Positive In Ahmedabad In Two Months

In a shocking revelation, over 100 doctors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the last two months.

This disclosure was made by an office-bearer of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Gujarat on Thursday, May 28, reported News18.

Dr Kamlesh Saini, Secretary of IMA, Gujarat, has said that although a majority of the doctors infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital post their recovery, some of them are still undergoing treatment.

The doctor also stated that senior doctors were among those who tested positive. Also, a former dean of the B.J. Medical College was also diagnosed with the infection.

"The number of infected doctors could be more than 100 because many of them have not come forward and informed the association about their infection," he said.

Another official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has said that several doctors who were engaged with the civic-body run hospitals have also tested positive for the virus and around ten of them are currently undergoing treatment.

It has also been said that besides the doctors, other frontline corona warriors including policemen, the staff at the health department, the government staff tasked with the distribution of ration to poor have also tested COVID-19 positive.

The death toll from coronavirus in Gujarat crossed 1,000-mark on Saturday, May 30. The total casualty is at 1,007 with Ahmedabad accounting for 80% of the fatalities. It has reported over 800 deaths.

A Deccan Herald report has highlighted that out of total deaths in Ahmedabad, more than 50% patients have died in the civil hospital, Asarwa which was termed a "dungeon" by the Gujarat High Court last week.

Shockingly, at 6.14% Gujarat's mortality rate is far higher than the national (2.85%) and that of the other states.

It's also far higher than the worst-hit states, like Maharashtra (which reported maximum cases and fatalities) with 3.37% mortality rate.

Another Deccan Chronicle report has flagged that at least 31 doctors and three nurses have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country.

These doctors were either treating or had unknowingly exposed themselves to COVID-19 patients. The nurses were reportedly in the treating wards.

The publication quoted a senior IMA member on condition of anonymity saying that so far Telangana has not reported a single death.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from Indore (six), Mumbai (five) and Ahmedabad (four).

Also Read: Health Experts Devise New Method To Handle COVID-19 Dead Bodies Without Fear