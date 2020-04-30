'Only 0.33% COVID-19 Patients Are On Ventilators': Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, April 29, said that out the total active coronavirus cases in the country, only 0.33 per cent patients are on ventilators.

"Only 0.33 per cent patients are on ventilators, 1.5 per cent patients are on oxygen support and 2.34 per cent patients are in ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided across the country," he said while addressing a video conference.

Furthermore, the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in India is three per cent as compared to seven per cent globally according to the minister.

He also informed that around 86 per cent of the fatalities have been reported from people who had underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney and heart-related issues.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to over 33,000 while the death toll has reached 1,074, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

While highlighting India's approach in combating and containing the deadly virus, he said that the government has adopted a five-fold approach.

Maintaining continuous situation awareness, taking pre-emptive and proactive measures, graded response system as per continuously evolving COVID-19 scenario, inter-sectoral coordination at all levels and making the fight a "people's movement" have been the techniques implemented to combat the outbreak in the country.

The minister also said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has slowed down, is 11.3 days in the country for the last three days but the country is well equipped with sufficient isolation beds, ventilators, personal protection equipment and masks, in case of any further eventuality.

The government is working towards increasing the testing capacity to one lakh tests per day within the next few days, he added.

Dr Vardhan also reiterated that since the development of a vaccine is a long process and would take a longer time, lockdown and social distancing can be considered as an effective 'social vaccine.'

"India has successfully tackled public health emergencies of international concern and pandemics in the past as well," he pointed out.

