News

ONGC To Lose Rs 4,000 Crore On Revised Gas Prices, Urges For Freeing Of Prices

Navya Singh
Published : 3 April 2020 10:17 AM GMT
ONGC To Lose Rs 4,000 Crore On Revised Gas Prices, Urges For Freeing Of Prices

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prices of natural gas used to produce fertilizers, generate electricity, use in automobiles and piped natural gas, cut to $2.39 per million on April 1.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is expected to report a loss worth Rs 4,000 crore. This comes after the government cut the natural gas prices by 26 percent as against the rates other gas-surplus nations.

Prices of natural gas used to produce fertilizers, generate electricity, use in automobiles and piped natural gas, cut to $2.39 per million, 37 percent lower than the cost of production by the British thermal unit on April 1.

"These rates are unsustainable for us. We have already told the government that the gas pricing should be freed. There should be complete pricing and marketing freedom," ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said.

In October 2014, the government had introduced a new pricing formula based on rates followed in gas surplus nations like the US, Canada, and Russia to decide a price in a net importing country. Prices were then calculated semi-annually.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on March 20, 2017, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, had stated that the cost of production of natural gas in the prolific Krishna Godavari basin is between $4.99 - $7.30 per mmBtu. The same for other basins is in the range of $3.80 - $6.59 per mmBtu, he had said.

"The rates are now way below cost," Shanker said.

On April 1, the gas price was slashed from $3.23 per mmBtu to $2.39 - an 84 cent fall which led to an annual revenue loss of ₹4,000 crore.

ONGC's gas constitutes about half of the company's bottomline and if it incurs losses, the company may soon even generate cash losses.

The slash in gas prices in April was the second in six months and the lowest since the new pricing formula came in 2014.

ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company, which accounts for 75 per cent of crude oil and natural gas production by volume, and 17 per cent of domestic refining capacity.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: World Bank Approves $1 Billion Emergency Funds For India

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

"My Dad Stays Away To Help You": 9-year-old Daughter Of Arunachal Cop Requests People To Stay At Home

News"My Dad Stays Away To Help You": 9-year-old Daughter Of Arunachal Cop Requests People To Stay At Home

Domestic Violence, Abuse Cases On The Rise Amid Lockdown: National Commission For Women

NewsDomestic Violence, Abuse Cases On The Rise Amid Lockdown: National Commission For Women

News'Will Not Be Scared': A Day After Being Attacked, Indore Health Workers Return To Duty

Coronavirus Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal To Transfer Rs 5000 Into Delhi Auto, Cab Drivers

Good GovernanceCoronavirus Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal To Transfer Rs 5000 Into Delhi Auto, Cab Drivers' Bank Account

"COVID-19 Victims Should Get Martyr Status": AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

News"COVID-19 Victims Should Get Martyr Status": AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

Coronavirus Outbreak: Is India Testing Enough?

AwarenessCoronavirus Outbreak: Is India Testing Enough?