Cuttack: Lawyer Sells Vegetables Outside Orissa HC To Protest Against Delay In Financial Aid Amid COVID-19

A lawyer in Cuttack, Odisha staged a protest against the alleged delay in financial aid to least advantaged advocates by State Bar Council amid the pandemic.

However, his idea of protest was different from the usual. The lawyer resorted to selling vegetables outside the Orissa High Court on Thursday, July 9, The New Indian Express reported.

Advocate Sapan Kumar Pal, who sold vegetables from 8 am to 1 pm, said that most of the lawyers in the city have run out of work for over three months with the High Court and lower courts remaining shut due to the nationwide lockdown. However, the council has failed to provide them with any financial assistance.

"It seems like we will now have to sell vegetables to survive," the lawyer claimed.

On April 5, the Bar Council of India had approved the Odisha State Bar Council Emergency Financial Assistance Rules, 2020, according to which, lawyers who need financial assistance for their sustenance during the pandemic would be provided Rs 10,000 in accordance with the procedure mentioned in the rules.

The Council had invited applications for the fund from lawyers of different bar associations across Odisha by May 10. Officials from the State Bar Council said that about 15,000 applications had been received and they are preparing a list of lawyers eligible to receive the financial assistance.

So far, Rs 32 lakh has been donated to the Odisha State Bar Council Advocates' Welfare Corpus Fund by lawyers with over 15 years of practice.

