Odisha Student Goes Missing After School Principal Chops His Hair For Talking To Girl Classmate

A class nine student of Netaji English Medium School in Koraput, Odisha went missing after the principal of the school allegedly cut his hair in front of other students for talking to a fellow girl student.

The boy was reportedly scolded by the principal last month for frequently talking to a girl student.



His parents were initially summoned by the principal, Pradyumna Das, to warn them of their son's conduct and had been asked to take necessary steps to discipline their son. Then he reportedly cut the boy's hair in front of other students with the help of two other teachers on January 31.

His parents had to tonsure his head at Simanchalam due to the uneven cutting of hair by the principal.

The principal said he did not intend to torture or humiliate the boy.

The matter remained under wraps until the boy fled his home.

In the complaint lodged at Sunabeda police station, the boy's aunt, Tapaswini Patnaik, has stated that her nephew fled from home as he was tortured by Pradyumna. She alleged that forcibly cutting student's hair amounted to humiliation.

Odisha school and mass education minister, Sameer Dash, said the student's statement is crucial and a complaint has also been lodged.

"Stringent action will be taken as per law," Hindustan Times quoted Dash as saying.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked for a report on this issue from Koraput district collector, Superintendent of Police, district education officer and Child Welfare Committee.

