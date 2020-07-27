Odisha University To Offer Free Education To Children Whose Parents Succumbed To COVID-19

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), deemed to be university, announced its decision to provide technical and professional education to those students whose parents have passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

The initiative was announced by Member of Parliament and Founder of KIIT Deemed to be University Achyuta Samanta on Sunday, July 26.

"Sons and daughters of the COVID deceased, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma, as per their eligibility for admission," read a statement by the university founder.

Grateful to @kiituniversity for fulfilling my request to help the children whose mother/father are deceased due to #COVID. Any such children seeking admission at #KIIT in this year's session or next shall have their fees waived for the entire duration of their course. pic.twitter.com/nGF5I3KzzS — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) July 26, 2020

According to the university authorities, this facility has been extended for two academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.



They also stated that preference will be given to the children whose parents succumbed to COVID-19 and are below the poverty line, belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes categories.

It will also be beneficial and would provide relief to people of the state that have been worst-hit due to the on-going pandemic.

Acting on a proposal by the founder of KIIT and KISS and MP, Dr Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the COVID-19 deceased.

KIIT is the only university in India and abroad which has taken up such an initiative for the families of the COVID deceased.

