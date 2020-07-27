News

Odisha University To Offer Free Education To Children Whose Parents Succumbed To COVID-19

According to the university authorities, this facility has been extended for two academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   27 July 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Odisha University To Offer Free Education To Children Whose Parents Succumbed To COVID-19

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), deemed to be university, announced its decision to provide technical and professional education to those students whose parents have passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

The initiative was announced by Member of Parliament and Founder of KIIT Deemed to be University Achyuta Samanta on Sunday, July 26.

"Sons and daughters of the COVID deceased, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma, as per their eligibility for admission," read a statement by the university founder.

According to the university authorities, this facility has been extended for two academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

They also stated that preference will be given to the children whose parents succumbed to COVID-19 and are below the poverty line, belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes categories.

It will also be beneficial and would provide relief to people of the state that have been worst-hit due to the on-going pandemic.

Acting on a proposal by the founder of KIIT and KISS and MP, Dr Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the COVID-19 deceased.

KIIT is the only university in India and abroad which has taken up such an initiative for the families of the COVID deceased.

Also Read: Kolkata: Ambulance Driver Demands Rs 9,200 From COVID Patients For 6-KM Journey To Hospital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian