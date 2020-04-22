With Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

News

The state government has decided to open at least one dedicated COVID-19 hospital in each of the 30 districts to efficiently and effectively contain the pandemic.

Image Credits: Patrika, Twitter/Business Today

With the number of coronavirus cases rising in the country amid nationwide lockdown, Odisha government has set up five more COVID-19 hospitals on Monday, April 20.

These five hospitals are in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur, with reportedly a total bed strength of 825.

According to the reports, these coronavirus-dedicated facilities which are now functional in 26 districts, have increased the state's bed capacity for patients to 5,000.

Speaking at the opening function of the hospitals, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "It's a war we have to win. Odisha has established COVID hospitals with 5,000 beds in a record time within 30 days."

The state government has decided to open at least one dedicated COVID-19 hospital in each of the 30 districts to efficiently and effectively contain the pandemic.

CM Naveen Patnaik also interacted with the doctors and the health workers during the event. He also reiterated that the state government has been working on war-footing to combat the outbreak.

He also acknowledged the constant efforts put in by the district administrations and also thanked the Central Public Sector Undertakings for coordinated efforts in preventing the transmission.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Odisha Health Minister Naba Das joined in the programme through video conferencing.

While the 150-bed COVID hospital at Angul will be managed by SUM hospital Bhubaneswar and supported by Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), the 200-bed COVID hospital at Bargarh will be managed by Vikash Multispecialty hospital and supported by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The 200-bed COVID hospital at Sundergarh will be managed by the district administration through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) with the support of the NTPC.

The 75-bed hospital at Paradeep will be managed by the district administration with support from the state government and Paradeep Port Trust.

The 200-bed COVID health care centre at Nabarangpur will be managed by the district administration and the Christian hospital with the support of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

