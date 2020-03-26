Odisha CM Announces 4 Months' Advance Salary For Doctors, Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In view of the current COVID-19 outbreak across the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, March 25, announced four months' advance salary for doctors, paramedics and other health workers in the state.

All those involved in healthcare services in the state, including doctors, paramedics, among others, will get the salaries for April, May, June and July, together in April, said the Chief Minister.

"I respect with folded hands to the spirit of doctors, paramedics, workers engaged in health service. For the benefit of the health workers and their families I have directed the officials to pay advance salary of April, May, June and July to doctors, paramedics and other health workers next month," CM Naveen Patnaik announced in a video.

He also said that the selfless service of the healthcare workers to the people cannot be compared.

"I myself and all my brothers and sisters of Odisha are with you and your families. You keep working in the dedicated manner. I salute your spirit," the CM added.

He also appealed to the citizens to treat doctors and hospital staff with respect and dignity and warned of strict action against those who misbehave with them.

Meanwhile, the Family and Welfare Department has also decided for contractual appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedics (including retired people). These workers will be appointed on a short-term contract basis for three months till 30 June, which may be extended, if needed.

