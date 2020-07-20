News

Odisha Govt To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Family Of Asha, Anganwadi Workers Dying During COVID-19 Duty

Earlier, the state government had announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for deceased healthcare personnel as well as the status of state martyrs, along with other measures.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   20 July 2020 4:13 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: NDTV, News18

The Odisha government on Friday, July 17, announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the persons who have been engaged by the government or any of its agencies into the COVID-19 duty and would have succumbed to the infection which discharging their duties.

According to a government notification, the spouse or the next of kin of the deceased would be eligible for the ex-gratia if any individual engaged in the COVID-19 duty is found ineligible for insurance coverage under the guidelines set by the central government.

Additionally, to protect the frontline warriors, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has also announced that the family members of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be entitled to get the monthly pension till their retirement age.

The next of the kin of Anganwadi worker will receive Rs 7,500 per month till the date she would have attained the age of 60 years had she survived.

Similarly, the spouse/next of kin of deceased ASHA will get Rs 5000 per month, reported the New Indian Express.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has reportedly asked all the collectors and municipal commissioners to prepare and submit a list of such persons to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to provide assistance after interacting with on-duty ASHA and Anganwadi workers, according to Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Also, it passed an order asking private hospitals to bear the cost of treatment of healthcare workers who get infected during the course of duty. Since healthcare workers at high risk and could potentially spread the infection to the other departments in the hospital it is thus important to ensure their safety, read the order.

