[Video] Nurses Thrash Doctor Accused Of Sexual Harassment At Haryana Hospital

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Punjab   |   15 July 2020 1:34 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits- Twitter

Nurses at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district thrashed a doctor on Tuesday after one of them accused him of sexual harassment

The nurse told the police that she was resting in the changing room of the ward where the doctor entered and harassed her. The doctor left after she raised an alarm. In a video that has gone viral, nurses can be seen entering the accused doctor's room while raising slogans and beating him up.

The nurse has also lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities and an internal inquiry initiated into the matter is underway.

