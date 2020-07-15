[Video] Nurses Thrash Doctor Accused Of Sexual Harassment At Haryana Hospital

Nurses at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district thrashed a doctor on Tuesday after one of them accused him of sexual harassment



The nurse, who was posted in the COVID-19 isolation ward, alleged that the doctor was in an inebriated state when he sexually harassed her two days ago.

The nurse told the police that she was resting in the changing room of the ward where the doctor entered and harassed her. The doctor left after she raised an alarm. In a video that has gone viral, nurses can be seen entering the accused doctor's room while raising slogans and beating him up.



The nurse has also lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities and an internal inquiry initiated into the matter is underway.

