Nurse Beaten Up, Stabbed For Asking To Follow Social Distancing In Haryana

In another shocking incident of violence against the corona warriors, a male nursing staff was attacked, beaten up and stabbed by a group of men after they were asked to follow social distancing outside the hospital.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar, was working with a government hospital as a nurse in Haryana's Palwal.

The accused which were seven to nine in number also thrashed two security guards at the hospital who tried to intervene and rescue the nurse.

According to The Indian Express, police have arrested two of the accused and are on the lookout for the others.

The police officials said that the incident took place on Thursday night when the group of men had visited the hospital seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained during a fight with another group.

Sunil in his complaint narrated the incident that led to the violence. He said he was on duty in the emergency ward when the group reached the hospital. He also said that one of them was carrying a knife.

Ishwar Singh, SHO of Palwal City Police Station said that according to the directions of the doctor, the nurse asked them to wait outside and to follow the social distancing norms.

"A few seconds later, I received a call and went outside. Those men grabbed me outside the door of the emergency ward and started beating me up. One of them also stabbed me on my arm, while the others beat me with their hands," said Sunil, reported The Indian Express.

Instances of assault against the front line health workers and medical staff have been on the rise in the state of Haryana.

A Firstpost report highlighted the plight of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in the state who are tasked with door-to- surveys and COVID-19 check ups.

The health workers who are on the forefront combating the coronavirus pandemic even with the lack of personal protective gear are being constantly threatened and beaten up.

