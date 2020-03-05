Haryana Government Has No Papers To Prove Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Citizenship: RTI

The Haryana government while replying to a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that it doesn't have documents proving the citizenship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, State Cabinet Ministers and the Governor.

The RTI was filed by a Panipat-based activist, PP Kapoor, on January 20. Haryana's Public Information Officer (PIO) responding to Kapoor's RTI, said that they didn't have any possess any such record and directed him to get in touch with Election commission for the said information, NDTV reported.

"While returning your (P.P. Kapoor) letter, we would like to inform you that the Chief Minister's secretariat branch doesn't have any such record available with it. The information sought by you might be available with the Election Commission. Hence, you may get in touch with the Election Commission for the relevant information (translated to English)," read the reply from the Secretariat to this query on February 17.

RTI query reveals that Haryana govt doesn't have documents to prove citizenship of @cmohry @mlkhattar.@cmohry had promised to implement #CitizenshipAmendmentAct during poll campaign in September last year.@ndtv pic.twitter.com/AvhgcCswl7 — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 4, 2020

During the state election campaign last September, the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which requires people living in India to produce relevant documents that would establish their citizenship, will be implemented in Haryana to check illegal immigration.

"In Haryana, we will implement NRC along the lines of Assam," Khattar had said after meetings with former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and a retired high court judge HS Bhalla where the issue was discussed. Bhalla had then recommended a "state-specific ID card" to keep anti-social elements at bay.

At a press briefing this year in January, Khattar had informed that about 1,500 people have been identified who came to India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were living in the state and that they could be given citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He also informed that out of these, 1500, there is only one Muslim family.

