Bedridden Veteran Football Commentator And Former DU Professor Novy Kapadia Unable To Receive Pension

A section of teachers have alleged that eminent football writer and former Delhi University professor Novy Kapadia, who has been rendered bedridden for a while, is not being able to avail pension benefits.

Kapadia served as the DU deputy proctor from 2003-2010 and held various other posts. He was an associate professor of English at SGTB Khalsa College where he worked for over 41 years. He hasn't received his pension for the last 31 months.

Kapadia covered nine FIFA World Cup tournaments and was a well-known figure on television and radio programmes. The 67-year-old who once owned Ashoka club played football in local leagues is considered an authority on football in India has been suffering from motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.

"I have enjoyed my travels for football but now I miss all that. I am not able to step out of the house at all and have to use a walker when moving around. Football took me all over the world but that way of life has sadly come to an end now," Kapadia told, Sportstar.

Executive Council member Rajesh Jha has claimed that the university, which has been served by Kapadia for over 40 years, had meted out "shabby" treatment to him.

"In a sudden turn of events, he has been confined to a wheelchair and bed for life. Delhi University is sitting over a bunch of files relating to pensionary benefits of superannuated teachers," The New Indian Express quoted Jha as saying.

Jha alleged that a victim of "apathy", Kapadia has been denied regular pension since he retired about two years back. "His critical medical condition owing to autoimmune disorder has rendered him partially disabled and confined him to the four walls of the small rented apartment," Jha said.

Jha said that Kapadia is now surviving with the help of a professional attendant and former students. A number of teachers demanded justice for Kapadia on social media.

"I have served Delhi University with all dedication and hope I get help at this stage of my life from the Government to meet my medical expenses," Kapadia pleaded.

