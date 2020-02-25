Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises To 9, Reporters Attacked By Mob

At least nine people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening. With fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported from Maujpur and Brahmapuri earlier today, tensions continue to prevail in the area.

In fresh violence reported from Garni area of Delhi, five shops have been burnt. As stone-pelting continues, the police have resorted to firing tear gas shells to control the rioters.

Three reporters and a camera person with NDTV was attacked by an armed mob while covering the violence in northeast Delhi, the news channel said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met those who were injured in the violence and admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet those who have been injured in #DelhiViolence & have been admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The violence began with incidents of stone-pelting on Sunday, February 23, following a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Kapil Mishra to oppose the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the area.



The man who opened fire at police during the violence yesterday, identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested by the police.

At the rally, Mishra even issued a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi police to clear the area and said that after the ultimatum, he would not listen to the police.



At the protest site, he can be heard saying, "We will be peaceful till (Donald) Trump leaves. After that, we won't listen to even you if the roads are not cleared."

He added that if in three days, the roads are not cleared "We will have to hit the streets."

Following a tweet by Indian National Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee that asked LG Anil Baijal to arrest Mishra for inciting violence, Mishra told The Indian Express, "I did not say anything provocative… had I not gone, things may have gone out of control." Blaming the people who have been protesting against the CAA for the violence on Monday Mishra said that whole incident was orchestrated as US President Donald Trump's rally. Situation In Northeast Delhi Fresh stone-pelting incidents were also reported earlier today, Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel held a flag march in Brahampuri area.

Delhi: Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel hold flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incident between two groups in the area, today morning. #NortheastDelhi

Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) of Gokalpuri office in Delhi, were among those killed in the violence on Monday. At least 11 police personnel, including Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the man who opened fire at police during the violence yesterday, identified as Shahrukh, has been detained. Several vehicles, shops and houses were set ablaze yesterday, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. A tyre market in Gokulpuri was set on fire, and no casualties were reported. People also set a fire engine on fire, following which three firefighters were injured. With incidents of stone-pelting reported at various places since morning, firefighters continue to get SOS calls.

Delhi: Fire at tyre market near Gokulpuri metro station area has been doused. No casualties reported. 10 fire tenders were present at the spot. The market was allegedly set ablaze during the violence that broke out in North-East Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior Delhi police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in the national capital, late on Monday. He further directed the officials to restore normalcy in the area.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also held an urgent meeting with AAP MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas, at his residence at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence



Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020