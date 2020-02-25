News

Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises To 9, Reporters Attacked By Mob

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 25 Feb 2020 4:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-25T17:37:07+05:30
Northeast Delhi Violence

Image Credits: Dainik Prabhat

Three reporters and a camera person with NDTV was attacked by an armed mob while covering the violence in northeast Delhi.

At least nine people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening. With fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported from Maujpur and Brahmapuri earlier today, tensions continue to prevail in the area.

In fresh violence reported from Garni area of Delhi, five shops have been burnt. As stone-pelting continues, the police have resorted to firing tear gas shells to control the rioters.

Three reporters and a camera person with NDTV was attacked by an armed mob while covering the violence in northeast Delhi, the news channel said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met those who were injured in the violence and admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The violence began with incidents of stone-pelting on Sunday, February 23, following a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Kapil Mishra to oppose the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the area.

The man who opened fire at police during the violence yesterday, identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested by the police.

At the rally, Mishra even issued a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi police to clear the area and said that after the ultimatum, he would not listen to the police.

At the protest site, he can be heard saying, "We will be peaceful till (Donald) Trump leaves. After that, we won't listen to even you if the roads are not cleared."

He added that if in three days, the roads are not cleared "We will have to hit the streets."

Following a tweet by Indian National Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee that asked LG Anil Baijal to arrest Mishra for inciting violence, Mishra told The Indian Express, "I did not say anything provocative… had I not gone, things may have gone out of control."

Blaming the people who have been protesting against the CAA for the violence on Monday Mishra said that whole incident was orchestrated as US President Donald Trump's rally.

Situation In Northeast Delhi

Fresh stone-pelting incidents were also reported earlier today, Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel held a flag march in Brahampuri area.

Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) of Gokalpuri office in Delhi, were among those killed in the violence on Monday. At least 11 police personnel, including Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the man who opened fire at police during the violence yesterday, identified as Shahrukh, has been detained.

Several vehicles, shops and houses were set ablaze yesterday, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. A tyre market in Gokulpuri was set on fire, and no casualties were reported. People also set a fire engine on fire, following which three firefighters were injured. With incidents of stone-pelting reported at various places since morning, firefighters continue to get SOS calls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior Delhi police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in the national capital, late on Monday. He further directed the officials to restore normalcy in the area.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also held an urgent meeting with AAP MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas, at his residence at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that all internal examinations in government and private schools in the area have been cancelled and all schools will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations.

Also Read: Breaking: Head Constable Killed As Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters In North-East Delhi

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

With Budget Of ₹16 Crore, Is Uttarakhand Prepared To Fight Forest Fires?

ExclusiveWith Budget Of ₹16 Crore, Is Uttarakhand Prepared To Fight Forest Fires?

News'A Dissenter Is Not An Anti-National': Justice Deepak Gupta

Disorder, Chaos, and Lawlessness: Police Fails To Address Law And Order Situation In Delhi

NewsDisorder, Chaos, and Lawlessness: Police Fails To Address Law And Order Situation In Delhi

BJP Leaders’ Provocative Speeches

NewsDelhi Violence: Motormouth BJP Leaders Continue To Spew Hatred, Enjoy Party Immunity Despite Repeated Provocative Speeches

coronavirus death toll 2,663

NewsCoronavirus Update: Death Toll Hits 2,663 In China, India To Send Third Evacuation Flight To Wuhan On February 26

AAP Leader Murari Lal Jain Dies Under Mysterious Conditions In Uttar Pradesh

NewsAAP Leader Murari Lal Jain Dies Under Mysterious Conditions In Uttar Pradesh