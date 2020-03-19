Good News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in China's Wuhan, no new domestic cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from mainland China. China, which had emerged as the epicentre of the virus initially, has recorded a total of 3,245 deaths in the country.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report announced that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

However, 34 new cases emerged on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, all of which were from those entering the country from abroad. Out of the 34 new cases, 21 were in Beijing, 9 in Guangdong Province, 2 in Shanghai, 1 in Heilongjiang Province and 1 in Zhejiang Province.

Capital of the central Hubei Province, Wuhan, also reported zero cases on Wednesday, marking a successful victory in the battle against the deadly virus.

The Health Commission of Hubei Province confirmed that the total number of cases of in Wuhan and Hubei stood constant at 50,005 and 67,800 respectively on Wednesday with no new cases.

On Wednesday, 8 deaths and 23 fresh suspected cases were reported on the mainland. All the 8 deaths were in Hubei Province, reported state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The total number of confirmed cases on the mainland touched 80,928 on Wednesday. This included 3,245 people who lost their lives due to the virus, 7,263 patients and 70,420 of those who were discharged after recovering from the deadly infection.

The NHC said the total number of imported cases in China spiked to 189 with 34 from the people arriving from other countries.

As on Wednesday, as many as 192 confirmed cases were reported including four deaths in Hong Kong, 15 confirmed cases in Macao and 100 in Taiwan which included one death, the NHC informed.



The coronavirus pandemic has killed 8,990 people and infected 220,994 across 176 countries and territories.

