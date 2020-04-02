Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Says Milder Cases May Not Require Hospitalisation

The government is discussing a change in policy on care of patients affected with COVID-19 to limit hospitalisation to the patients who really need it, The Indian Express reported.

"Reports suggest 80-85% have mild symptoms and just need symptomatic relief. We are planning to keep such patients at home. They will be monitored over phone daily. If the need arises, they will be shifted to the hospital immediately," a government source told the media.

At present, all patients who have coronavirus are being kept in hospitals. However, with the rise in the number of cases every day, it is being considered to send the milder cases to home quarantine and monitor them over the phone.

According to government sources, the changes are to minimise exposure of healthcare workers by rationalising the use of hospital beds to benefit the patients who need it most.

"The lone recommendation currently is to avoid exposure. Why should I expose my doctors and healthcare workers for a person who can very well be taken care of at home? In fact, we are also thinking there should be different designated hospitals for the fourth category of patients," the source added.

While there are no definite protocols for hospitalisation of a patient with symptoms, the final decision to admit a patient lies with the treating physician. The suspected patient has to be kept in isolation and given symptomatic treatment until the time laboratory results are received.

