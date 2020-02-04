Can't Serve Notice To Nithyananda, He Is On 'Spiritual Tour': Karnataka Cops Tells High Court

The Karnataka Police in an affidavit on February 3 told the High Court that they cannot serve notice to fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda as he is on a "spiritual tour".

The court was hearing a petition by K Lenin, who has asked for the cancellation of the bail granted to Nithyananda in a rape case, Live Law reported. The police's statement was in response to a Karnataka High Court order on January 31 directing the police to serve notice to Nithyananda seeking cancellation of his bail plea.

Deputy Superintendent (CID) Balraj B (CID) submitted before the court that the notice had been served to Kumari Archanananda at the Bidadi Ashram, who is a close aide of the Nithyananda. Archanananda has also filed an affidavit stating that she was forced to accept the notice issued on January 31 as she is also unaware about his whereabouts of the rape accused.

Justice John Michael Cuna came down heavily on the police and questioned whether this is the first time that the police are serving a court summons. "How do you say this is effecting service and complying with directions of the court? It means you have forced her [Archanananda] to come to the court. You are playing a game," the judge questioned.

The judge asked the public prosecutor on whether the presence of the accused was necessary at this juncture of the investigation, to which the latter said it's not mandatory. The prosecutor later blamed the complainant K Lenin and said that his absence and non-cooperation is delaying the trial. K Lenin is a former disciple of Nithyananda.

Ashwin Vaish, counsel for the complainant, argued that Nithyananda had fled the country to escape trial. While the accused had already received many exemptions through his petition in the trial courts, the High Court had itself granted him bail. Vaish also mentioned that Nithyananda had sought asylum in Ecuador.

The court has reserved the matter for February 5.

Nithyananda went missing from India last November after a case of kidnapping and torture of children in a school run by him. The government then cancelled Nithyananda's passport and also rejected his application for a fresh one. In December, various media reported that Nithyananda had founded an independent country called "Kailaasa" near Ecuador. Ministry of External Affairs revoked his passport almost two months ago and the Interpol has issued a blue-corner notice against him.

