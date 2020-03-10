Police Officials Investigating Nithyananda Case Booked For Showing Pornographic Videos To Girls In Ashram

Police officials investigating a case of abduction registered against self-styled godman Nithyananda have been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act based on a criminal complaint petition filed by a follower.

The Indian Express reported that the allegation includes showing pornography to the children of his ashram last month, located near Ahmedabad, during the probe.

An FIR was lodged at the Vivekanandnagar police station against 14 people on March 6 on the order of a special court. Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) were also among the charged with the allegation.

On February 18, the additional district judge of Ahmedabad rural court had ordered that a case be registered while hearing a complaint petition filed by Nithyananda's follower Girish Turlapati, an inmate of the ashram-cum-gurukul located in the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

In his petition, Turlapati alleged that some police officials including inspector RB Rana of Vivekanandnagar police station, and members of the CWC "under the guise of carrying out an investigation" had asked offensive questions to children staying in the ashram and that children were "mentally tortured and traumatized and his/her personal space and privacy was infringed on and their mental stature was disturbed".

Turlapati also added that girl children "were shown some morphed pornographic videos and photographs…" and were "physically manhandled and bribed with chocolates and other eatable items and were emotionally blackmailed with a view to obtain desirable results from them."

In its order, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court ordered registration of an FIR under the act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

The list of the accused officials includes inspector Rana, Deputy Superintendents of Police KT Kamariya, Riyaz Sarwaiya, SH Sharda, district child security officer Dilip Mer and members of CWC, including its chairman Bhavesh Patel.

"We have lodged an FIR against 14 persons, including police officers, on March 6 following an order by the POCSO court. Till now, we have recorded the statement of the complainant and further investigation is on" senior police officer PD Manvar was quoted as saying.

The controversial godman and two of his women disciples were earlier charged for wrongful confinement and abduction of two girls and a boy who was living in his ashram.

A Blue Corner Notice seeking information about Nithyananda who had fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children was issued by the Interpol earlier this year.

