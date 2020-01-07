News

7 Years Later, Nirbhaya Finally Gets Justice, Convicts To Be Hanged On January 22

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 7th, 2020 / 6:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credit: livehindustan

A Delhi court today, January 7, confirmed death warrants for all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Convicts Akshay, Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh will be hanged at 7 AM on January 22, 2020. All four rapists now have only 14 days to file curative petitions.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said that the convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing on January 7, said the the death row convicts have 14 days to use their legal remedies.

The prosecution said that no application was pending before any court or President Ram Nath Kovind, as the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed all review petitions.

The convicts’ lawyer AP Singh claimed that they were going to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

It has been a long struggle for Nirbhaya’s parents who have been fighting for justice since 2012 when her daughter 23-year-old daughter was brutally gang-raped, assaulted and murdered in a moving bus on December 16.

Among the six accused, Ram Singh was found hanging in Tihar Jail and the juvenile was released in 2015 after serving his time in a reform facility.

Also Read: Exclusive: “I Am Fighting Every Day”: Seven Years On, Nirbhaya’s Mother Awaits Justice

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

