'My Daughter Got Justice Today': Nirbhaya's Mother After Rapists Hanged To Death

The four men convicted of the brutal gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya in December 2012 were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday, March 20, at 5:30 am, seven years after the horrific crime.

"Our child is gone. We won't get our daughter back. This struggle was for the daughters of the country and for Nirbhaya. Girls will now feel safer," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said.

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim says, "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice". pic.twitter.com/OKXnS3iwLr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

"After the execution, families will start teaching their sons and use the hanging as an example. I hugged her picture after returning from the Supreme Court. I will proudly say, I am proud of my daughter, and said today you got justice" she added.

Nirbhaya's father showed victory sign after the execution and thanked media and Delhi police.



Delhi: Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim shows victory sign, says, "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile". pic.twitter.com/lGhzP2lPAV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

"Men who commit such crimes will fear from now on. They won't be able to sit still. Villages are awake now. The entire country is awake with us," Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said.

Sandeep Goel, Director-General of Tihar jail, told the reporters outside the prison that the four convicts, Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31), and Mukesh Kumar (32), were hanged together at 5.30 am. All four have been examined and declared dead by a doctor.

Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar jail: Doctor has examined all four convicts (of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case) and declared them dead. https://t.co/Bqv7RG8DtO pic.twitter.com/fIMR9xvVnh — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The post-mortem was carried out at 8:00 am by a five-member panel of DDU forensic department, under the supervision of Dr B.N. Mishra.



According to an official, none of the convicts expressed any 'last wish' or will to the authorities. The money they earned during their stay in the jail, as well as their belongings, will be handed over to their respective families.

Soon after the convicts were executed, hundreds of people gathered outside Tihar Jail, distributing sweets and shouting slogans of ''long live Nirbhaya'' and ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'' following the execution.

Delhi: People, including women rights activist Yogita Bhayana celebrate & distribute sweets outside Tihar jail where four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts were hanged at 5:30 am today. https://t.co/UzgNQgeGoV pic.twitter.com/ffS56YpFt9 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that it is a historic day today as Nirbhaya finally got justice after over seven years.



Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women on #NirbhayaConvicts hanged: It's a historic day, Nirbhaya got justice after over 7 years, her soul must have found peace today. Country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime you will be hanged. pic.twitter.com/Uf3ILQRmYE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

After the postmortem, their bodies will be handed over to their respective families. The families of the convicts will have to give an undertaking in writing claiming that they will not make any public demonstration in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies.

