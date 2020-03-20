News

'My Daughter Got Justice Today': Nirbhaya's Mother After Rapists Hanged To Death

"This struggle was for the daughters of the country and for Nirbhaya. Girls will now feel safe. I hugged her picture after coming from the Supreme Court," said Nirbhaya's mother.

The four men convicted of the brutal gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya in December 2012 were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday, March 20, at 5:30 am, seven years after the horrific crime.

"Our child is gone. We won't get our daughter back. This struggle was for the daughters of the country and for Nirbhaya. Girls will now feel safer," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said.

"After the execution, families will start teaching their sons and use the hanging as an example. I hugged her picture after returning from the Supreme Court. I will proudly say, I am proud of my daughter, and said today you got justice" she added.

Nirbhaya's father showed victory sign after the execution and thanked media and Delhi police.

"Men who commit such crimes will fear from now on. They won't be able to sit still. Villages are awake now. The entire country is awake with us," Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said.

Sandeep Goel, Director-General of Tihar jail, told the reporters outside the prison that the four convicts, Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31), and Mukesh Kumar (32), were hanged together at 5.30 am. All four have been examined and declared dead by a doctor.

The post-mortem was carried out at 8:00 am by a five-member panel of DDU forensic department, under the supervision of Dr B.N. Mishra.

According to an official, none of the convicts expressed any 'last wish' or will to the authorities. The money they earned during their stay in the jail, as well as their belongings, will be handed over to their respective families.

Soon after the convicts were executed, hundreds of people gathered outside Tihar Jail, distributing sweets and shouting slogans of ''long live Nirbhaya'' and ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'' following the execution.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that it is a historic day today as Nirbhaya finally got justice after over seven years.

After the postmortem, their bodies will be handed over to their respective families. The families of the convicts will have to give an undertaking in writing claiming that they will not make any public demonstration in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies.

