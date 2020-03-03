News

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' Execution Deferred For Third Time In Six Weeks

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 3 March 2020 8:12 AM GMT
Nirbhaya Case: Convicts

Image Credit: livehindustan

The hanging, which was scheduled for March 3, 2020, has been postponed till further orders.

The delaying tactics of the four Nirbhaya convicts have led to their hanging being deferred for the third time in six weeks. The hanging, which was scheduled for March 3, 2020, has been postponed till further orders.

Mon March 2, Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said that the execution cannot be carried out because convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea is pending before the President. He observed that a convict must not meet his "Creator" while he has grievances against courts for not letting them exhaust their legal remedies fairly.

"Despite stiff resistance from the victim's side, I am of the opinion that any condemned convict must not meet his Creator with a grievance in his bosom that the courts of the country have not acted fairly in granting him an opportunity to exhaust his legal remedies," the judge said.

"As a cumulative effect of the discussion, I am of the opinion that the death sentence cannot be executed pending the disposal of the mercy petition of the convict. It is hereby directed that the execution of death warrants against all the convicts, scheduled for March 3 at 6 AM, is deferred till further orders," the judge added.

Shortly after 25-year-old Pawan Gupta's curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court, he moved a clemency plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The first date of execution - January 22 - was postponed by the court to February 1. On January 31, the court postponed the execution indefinitely.

On February 17, the court issued fresh death warrants as per which the convicts were to be hanged on March 3, which has again been postponed till further orders.

As per Delhi Prison Rules, the convict needs to be given 14 days before his execution following the dismissal of his mercy plea.

Barring Pawan, all the other convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - have exhausted their legal remedies.

However, the three other convicts have not been hanged yet because the High Court has decided to hang all the four convicts together.

Also Read: "Convicts' Lawyers Trying To Delay Hanging, Evade Justice": Nirbhaya's Parents

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: No, Shaheen Bagh Protestors Were Not Paid To Protest Against CAA

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Shaheen Bagh Protestors Were Not Paid To Protest Against CAA

Eco-Friendly IIT Gandhinagar Campus All Set To Become 100% Plastic Free

EnvironmentEco-Friendly IIT Gandhinagar Campus All Set To Become 100% Plastic Free

Sharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

NewsSharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts

NewsNirbhaya Case: Convicts' Execution Deferred For Third Time In Six Weeks

UN Human Rights Body Moves Supreme Court Over CAA, India Calls It

NewsUN Human Rights Body Moves Supreme Court Over CAA, India Calls It 'Internal Matter'

Stringent Motor Vehicle Act Led To A Decline In Road Fatalities In 8 States: Govt

NewsStringent Motor Vehicle Act Led To A Decline In Road Fatalities In 8 States: Govt