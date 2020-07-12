News

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: National Investigation Agency Arrests Two Key Accused From Bengaluru

The initial inquiries by the National Investigation Agency have revealed that the proceeds of the smuggled gold is believed to be used for financing terrorism in India.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   12 July 2020 7:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-12T13:12:13+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: National Investigation Agency Arrests Two Key Accused From Bengaluru

Image Credits: NDTV

The two key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Swapna Prabha Suresh and Sandeep Nair absconded ever since their names in the case cropped up. They have been detained from BTM Layout in Bengaluru.

Out of the four accused in the case, Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep as the fourth. The other two are identified as Sarith PS, who has already been arrested by the Customs (Preventive) Department and Fazil Fareed who is still absconding. All of them have been charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA).

This development comes a day after the Customs asked the assistance of Kerala police, post which the agency took over the high profile case. According to The Mint, both of them have been taken to Kochi and are currently under examination.

The initial inquiries by the agency have revealed that the proceeds of the smuggled gold are believed to be used for financing terrorism in India.

Earlier in the week, gold valued around Rs 15 crore was seized by the Customs from a diplomatic cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Couriers that are granted diplomatic immunity enjoy exemptions from arrest and detention from the receiving state, however, this consignment was confiscated after receiving specific inputs, The Indian Express reported.

According to the media reports, Sarith, a former PRO of the consulate was arrested right when he had turned up to receive the consignment. He later named Swapna, a former employee of the consulate working in the state IT department.

The case then got a political highlight when senior IAS official M Sivasankar was removed from his post as principal secretary to CM, over his role in hiring Swapna Suresh. Around July 9, Swapna contended before the Kerala High Court that the cargo belonged to the Consul General of UAE.

Given the involvement, the Ministry of External Affairs has also informed the UAE Embassy about the case.

The Customs also recorded the statement of the wife of accused Sandeep Nair, about her husband's involvement in smuggling gold with Swapna and Sarith, as well as for other gangs, where the pivotal accused Swapana would arrange paperwork for getting clearance for the packages, and others would complete the due process.

Following, CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier this week, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for an 'effective and coordinated' investigation into the incident by central agencies.

BJP State President K Surendran via tweet, raised questions on the CM, how both the accused arrested from Bengaluru had reached Thiruvananthapuram despite the ongoing lockdown in the city.

Meanwhile, the Customs is carrying out multiple raids in Thiruvananthapuram, including Nair's house and terminated principal secretary to CM Sivasankar.

Also Read: Haryana: Six Deputy Commissioners Ban Social Media News Platforms, Activists Call It 'Undeclared Emergency'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian