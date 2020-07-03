National Investigation Agency Arrests Sixth Prime Accused, Key JeM Aide In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one prime accused on Thursday, July 2, in connection with last year's deadly Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives.

This was the sixth arrest made by the NIA in the case.

Mohammad Iqbal Rather (25), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, had allegedly facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, a member of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the key conspirator in the case, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in April 2018.

Farooq, along with others, had assembled the explosive IED device used in the Pulwama attack. He was also in constant touch with the handlers of JeM over secure messaging applications, the NIA said.

A part of JeM's "transportation module", was in judicial custody since September 2018 in another case related to the terror outfit and being probed.

He was produced by the jail authorities before a special NIA Court in Jammu on July 2 and sent to a seven-day custody for interrogation.

In March, two people, including the one who procured chemicals online for making the IED were nabbed by the NIA.

A man and his daughter, who were allegedly witnesses to the conspiracy behind the attack, were also arrested in March by the NIA.

