Newspaper Sales Down By 80%, Vendors Fear For Their Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the country, it is definitely taking a toll on businesses and economic activities in the nation. Several newspaper vendors in Kolkata have reported a startling slash in sales as people are scared to purchase papers due to fear of contracting the virus.

"Most of our customers have stopped purchasing newspaper, saying that it can carry the virus into their homes. We are not even allowed to enter most of the housing societies," a hawker in Kolkata told the media.

"Our sales have gone down by 80 per cent," newspaper distributors in Kolkata said.

The government announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain and prevent further spread of the virus. This unexpected and untimely move affected cargo operations carried out by trucks and trains as their movement was restricted within and across state borders.

Railway officials are being stopped by the local authorities. In several cases zonal divisional railway managers (DRMs) need to call the police and ensure the entry and movement of staffers. Due to lack of transportation facilities, some were even compelled to go on foot and some cycled.

In Delhi, long queues were seen outside Mother Dairy outlets. At many grocery shops, people were told that essential items were not in enough quantity. Many also queued up outside gas cylinder agencies to buy cooking fuel.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre To Provide Rice At Rs 3/Kg, Wheat At Rs 2/Kg To 80 Cr People