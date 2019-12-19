News

Netizens Slam Actor Ranvir Shorey For His Comment Reducing #MeToo Movement To A ‘Joke’

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 19th, 2019 / 5:48 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Ranvir Shorey Bollywood Me Too

Image Credits: India TV, Ranvir Shorey/Twitter 

Netizens criticised Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey for making insensitive comments on the #MeToo Movement. In a tweet, Shorey criticized the anti-CAA protests taking place all over the country. 

In his tweet, Shorey slammed Indians for carrying out protests for something that does not “affect” them.

He said that despite the Act not directly affecting the students, they are being made the face of this protest.

He further explained in the comments thread that although he does not believe that the issue is worthy of a protest, he still stands against the recently passed Act.

A number of students slammed Shorey for his tweets. Shorey’s response to one of the tweets criticizing him has angered social media users, who feel that his comment dilutes the seriousness of the #MeToo Movement.

Ranvir Shorey Bollywood Me Too

The #MeToo movement in India saw hundreds of women come to the fore and talk about sexual harassment they have had to go through. The movement had gradually gained momentum, with a number of women from the Bollywood industry voicing their ordeal.

Ranvir Shorey’s reply to a woman who slammed him for his comments was considered belittling by several social media users, and many called him out for “reducing their trauma to mockery”.

Ranvir Shorey Bollywood Me Too

Ranvir Shorey Bollywood Me Too

Also Read: One Year Of #MeToo: Stories Of Sexual Harassment, Assault That Rocked India

Contributors

Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

SHARES

Related Stories

Ranvir Shorey Bollywood Me Too

Netizens Slam Actor Ranvir Shorey For His Comment Reducing #MeToo Movement To A ‘Joke’

Sandra Muller France Defamation

Founder Of France’s #MeToo Movement Found Guilty Of Defamation

UN Experts Slam Kashmir Communication Clampdown; Refer To The Situation As ‘Collective Punishment’

Gautam Gambhir Doctored Image

Fact Check: Internet Users Wrongly Slam Gautam Gambhir For ‘Doctored’ Image Shared By Comedian

PM Modi Dyslexia Comment

“Will This Work For 40-50 Yr Old Child?”: PM Modi’s “Joke” On Dyslexia Draws Flak

In Jail For Cracking A Joke, Odisha Govt Finally Decides To “Forgive” This Journalist

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

Anti-CAA Rage: Amid Chants Of ‘Inquilab’, Hundreds Detained In Bengaluru

News

House Of Representative Impeach Donald Trump, What Next For US President?

News

‘Keep Sana Out Of This’: Sourav Ganguly After Daughter’s Post On CAA

News

Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation

News

Netizens Slam Actor Ranvir Shorey For His Comment Reducing #MeToo Movement To A ‘Joke’

News

UP Man Arrested For Carrying Purported Videos Of Jamia Violence

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.