News

Uttar Pradesh: Right-Wing Group Shaves Nepalese Citizen's Head, Makes Him Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

After the video surfaced on social media, Nepal's envoy Nilambar Acharya spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP leader promised to take strict action against the accused.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   18 July 2020 5:48 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Uttar Pradesh: Right-Wing Group Shaves Nepalese Citizen

Image Credit: NDTV

A right-wing group in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, forcibly shaved the head of a Nepalese citizen and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram and raise slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on camera. Days after Oli claimed that Lord Ram was born in Nepal and the real Ayodhya was situated near Kathmandu, the leader of the group shared these disturbing visuals on social media.

"Four persons have been arrested, others have been identified... we will take strict action in the case... one Arun Pathak had shared the video on social media and all those who appear in it are his associates," NDTV quoted Amit Pathak, the Varanasi police chief, as saying.

After the video surfaced on social media, Nepal's envoy Nilambar Acharya spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP leader promised to take strict action against the accused.

"We still believe we gave Sita to Prince Ram but we gave the prince too, from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west (of) Birgunj (a district in Nepal that is around 135 km from capital Kathmandu)," Oli had said.

"We have been oppressed a bit, culturally. Facts have been encroached," he had added.

Oli's remarks had received severe criticism in India and in his own country, following which Nepal's Foreign Ministry had issued a clarification that the remarks were not meant to hurt the sentiments of people.

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," news agency PTI had quoted from the statement.

Also Read: "Lord Ram Is Nepali, Not Indian": Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Accuses India Of Cultural Oppression, Encroachment

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian