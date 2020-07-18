Uttar Pradesh: Right-Wing Group Shaves Nepalese Citizen's Head, Makes Him Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A right-wing group in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, forcibly shaved the head of a Nepalese citizen and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram and raise slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on camera. Days after Oli claimed that Lord Ram was born in Nepal and the real Ayodhya was situated near Kathmandu, the leader of the group shared these disturbing visuals on social media.

"Four persons have been arrested, others have been identified... we will take strict action in the case... one Arun Pathak had shared the video on social media and all those who appear in it are his associates," NDTV quoted Amit Pathak, the Varanasi police chief, as saying.

After the video surfaced on social media, Nepal's envoy Nilambar Acharya spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP leader promised to take strict action against the accused.

"We still believe we gave Sita to Prince Ram but we gave the prince too, from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west (of) Birgunj (a district in Nepal that is around 135 km from capital Kathmandu)," Oli had said.



"We have been oppressed a bit, culturally. Facts have been encroached," he had added.

Oli's remarks had received severe criticism in India and in his own country, following which Nepal's Foreign Ministry had issued a clarification that the remarks were not meant to hurt the sentiments of people.

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," news agency PTI had quoted from the statement.

