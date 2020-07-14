"Lord Ram Is Nepali, Not Indian": Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Accuses India Of Cultural Oppression, Encroachment

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday, July 13, said that

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is actually a small village near Kathmandu.

"Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian," PM Oli said in an absurd statement.

In a bizarre remark,

Speaking at a cultural programme at his residence, PM Oli accused India of cultural oppression and encroachment, and said that Nepal's contribution to science had been undervalued.

"We still believe, we gave Sita to Prince Ram but we gave the prince too, from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west of Birgunj (a district in Nepal that is around 135 km from capital Kathmandu)," Prime Minister Oli said.

"We have been oppressed a bit, culturally. Facts have been encroached," he claimed.

Prime Minister Oli's contentious remarks come amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries over a revised political map that sees Nepal claim Indian territory, the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Limpiyadhura and Kalapani areas. These are key strategic areas along India's border with China and have been guarded by the country since the 1962 war.



Last month the Nepal parliament voted, unanimously, to pass a constitutional amendment to update the country's map to claim these lands. Days later the National Assembly also unanimously passed the bill. India, however, dismissed the "artificial enlargement" calling it unacceptable.

"Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Indian government said.

Early in May, Prime Minister Oli had also blamed India for the spread of the COVID-19 in his country.



"It has become very difficult to contain COVID-19 due to the flow of people from outside. Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now," he had said.

