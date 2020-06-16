Day After Nepal Parliament Clears New Map, India Says Come To Table For Dialogue

On Saturday, June 13, Nepal's Parliament voted on the constitutional amendment bill to update the map and include Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

These are the areas in India's Uttarakhand but an amendment bill was moved to update the country's new political map, including the areas, in the national emblem.

The bill now needs to be endorsed by the National Assembly and authenticated by the President before it comes into effect.

According to reports, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that there would be a dialogue between the two countries and the "negotiation process will move ahead."

India, however, responded quickly to the developments taking place in Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs while reacting to the passage of the Bill in the Nepal parliament, dismissed "this artificial enlargement of claims" as "not based on historical fact or evidence" and "violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues".

The Indian Express reported sources stating that the Central government's willingness to engage in a dialogue with Kathmandu depends on Oli government's response to the Indian offer.

If the Nepal government does not follow through with the passage of the Bill in the Upper House, it would be seen as "creating a conducive and positive atmosphere".

Also, even if Bill is passed, official procedures include its signing by the President and amendment's notification. Reportedly, if these processes are not followed through then it could be seen as contributing to an atmosphere where the bilateral talks between the countries can take place.

The Kathmandu Post had reported that with Saturday's developments, Nepal might have strengthened its position but it could further escalate tensions with India.

"This amendment in the constitution could further complicate relations between the two countries," Lok Raj Baral, professor at Tribhuvan University and former ambassador to India, told the Post. "The task ahead is much more difficult."

