Nepal Blocks Indian Media Channels, Cites 'Baseless Propaganda' Against PM Oli, Govt

Signals for Indian news channels, except Doordarshan, have been switched off in Nepal, country's Cable television providers said.



"We have turned off the signals of the Indian Channels from this evening," Dhruba Sharma of Mega Max TV, a Channel operator of Nepal said. "Indian news channels were resorting to "exaggerated and uncontrolled propaganda" about Nepal, especially 'objectionable'," he said.

This move comes hours after Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Narayan Kaji Shrestha said, "Indian media must stop the baseless propaganda against Nepal government and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli."



Shrestha also expressed his disappointment on Indian medias repeated attempts to defame the current government in Nepal.

Nepal's ambassador Nilambar Acharya raised concerns over Indian media's coverage of the Chinese envoy's recent meetings with senior Nepalese political leaders citing some derogatory references in the reports during a conversation with the external affairs ministry.

Rajan Bhattarai, member of the central committee of the NCP and foreign affairs advisor to the prime minister, tweeted: "The news coming from Indian media against our PM and government after publication of new Map is condemnable. We completely reject their fabricated & fake reports. We urge them to respect Nepali government & people's unified position on our sovereignty & national independence."

Nepal's information minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada was asked whether the government would ban Indian channels, to which he responded, it would be better if the media exercised self-restraint and provided accurate news instead of the government resorting to a ban.

"The government will seek political and legal remedies against the Indian media's reports that jeopardise the nation, nationality, sovereignty and self-respect of Nepali people," he said.

"We also request the media not to disseminate news that infringes on the sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries," Khatiwada added.

The decision also comes amid escalated tensions between India and Nepal after the latter issued a new map showing some portions of Indian territories as their own in May.

