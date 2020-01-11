50.74 Lakh Crimes In 2018, An Increase From 2017: Government Data
Crime in India increased by 1.3% in 2018 compared to 2017, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed.
Under the ‘Crime in India’ statistics, there were 50 lakh cognisable crimes registered in the year 2018.
The latest report was released months after the delayed NCRB report for 2017 was published.
A total of 50.74 lakh crimes, including 31.32 lakh under the Indian Penal Code and 19.41 lakh under the Special Local Laws (SLL) were registered in 2018, whereas in 2017, the number stood at 50.7 lakh.
However, crime per lakh population has slipped to 383.5 in 2018 from 388.6 in 2017.
Across the country, a total of 1.05 lakh cases of kidnapping and abduction were registered in 2018. It is an increase of 10.3 per cent in such cases when compared to 2017.
In the case of murders, a total of 29,017 murders were reported in 2018, which is 1.3% more than in 2017. The report also revealed that dispute was the major motive behind – 9263 murder cases followed by personal vendetta – 3875 cases and gain – 2,995 cases.
The number of cases registered under the ‘crime against women’ category in 2018 was 3,78,277. The number of rape cases, as defined in IPC section 376, was 33,356 in 2018.
Accidental deaths have also seen a rise to 4,11,824 in 2018 from 3,96,584 in 2017 — a rise to 31.1% from 30.3% in 2017.
In terms of states, Kerala accounted for the highest rate of total crimes in the country, followed by Delhi.
