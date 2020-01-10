Uttar Pradesh Tops List Of Crimes Against Women In 2018 With 59,445 Cases: Govt Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) published the annual Crime in India Report 2018 on January 8.

As five states failed to send clarifications sought by the NCRB, the report was finally published with provisional data. These states are West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Crimes Against Women

The report said that witnessing a rise from 3,59,849 in 2017, a total of 3,78,277 cases of crime against women were reported in India in 2018. Uttar Pradesh, which topped the list with 59,445 cases, was followed by Maharashtra (35,497) and West Bengal (30,394).

Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of rapes in 2018 with 1,217 cases.

Though the rate of filing charge sheets was 85.3% in rape cases, the conviction rate in such cases stood at a mere 27.2%.

In 93.7% of the cases, the rapists were known to the rape victim. In 8,059 cases, the rapists were friends, employers, neighbours or other known persons. In 11,945 cases, they were online friends.

Assam recorded 166 crimes per one lakh women, the highest in the country. This was followed by Delhi (149.6).

The report said that the major share of crimes against women comprises cruelty by husband or his relatives (31.9%) followed by assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (27.6%).

For the third consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh continued to have the highest number of rape cases registered in the country. The state accounted for a little more than six per cent of the country’s total 33,356 rape cases that were registered in 2018.

In 2018, 5,433 rape cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh – 54 involved victims below six years of age.

In 1,143 cases, the victims were in the age group of 12 to 16. In 1,502 cases they were between 16 and 18 years of age.

The report also said that more women were killed after being raped in 2018 than in 2017.

This is the first time NCRB has put out such comparative data, as earlier, data on rape with murder were recorded only as murder.

The count increased to 291 in 2018 from 223 cases of rape with murder in 2017.

At 66, Assam recorded the highest number, followed by Madhya Pradesh (46), UP (41) and Haryana (26). In comparison, UP had 64 such cases followed by Assam (27), Maharashtra (26) and Madhya Pradesh (21), in 2017.

Talking about overall crime in 2018, the report says: “A total of 50,74,634 cognizable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3% in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07, 044 cases), however, crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018.”

