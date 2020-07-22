NCERT Revises Class XII Textbook, Includes Scrapping Of Article 370, Removes Content On J&K Separatist Politics

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has revised class 12th Political Science textbook, by adding abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status (Article 370) and dropping content on separatist politics.

The change of J&K's status from a state to a Union Territory has been introduced in the chapter titled 'Regional Aspirations' in the textbook 'Politics in India since Independence' for the academic session 2020-21.

The chapter highlights the amendments to Article 370 of the Constitution. The topic under the title 'Separatism and Beyond' has been replaced with the new topic '2002 and Beyond', The Indian Express reported.

"One strand of separatists who want a separate Kashmiri nation, independent of India and Pakistan. Then there are groups that want Kashmir to merge with Pakistan. Besides these, there is a third strand, which wants greater autonomy for the people of the state within the Indian union," the deleted portion under Separatist Politics content read.

The chapter further talked about how support to militancy has paved the way to the urge for peace, and that the Centre had started negotiations with various separatist groups.

The new topic '2000 and Beyond' takes into account the developments that took place in Jammu and Kashmir from 2002 onward, starting with a number of coalition governments elected in the region, from PDP and Congress in 2002, NC and Congress in 2009, to the PDP-BJP coalition in 2014.

It then mentions the imposition of President's Rule in June 2018, after the BJP withdrew its support to the Mehbooba Mufti government and the scrapping of Article 370, as the state experienced violence, cross border terrorism that resulted in the loss of many lives, including that of innocent civilians, security personnel and militants, despite having a special status.

"During the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti, major acts of terrorism, political instability, mounting external and internal tensions were witnessed," the new text as quoted by the media.

Displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley has also been discussed under the chapter, along with United Nations' 1948 resolution on endorsing a free and fair plebiscite in the region.

A political cartoon on peace that showed a bullet-ridden dove has also been removed, along with a quote by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor BK Nehru on the dismissal of the Farooq Abdullah-led government.

"The Kashmiris were convinced now at the second dethronement of their elected leader that India would never permit them to rule themselves," the quote read.

The NCERT's decision comes days after the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to drop chapters on citizenship, federalism, secularism and nationalism from the Class XI Political Science syllabus, and also revised the syllabus for Class X.

