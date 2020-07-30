The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked four Indian Navy officers of the Western Naval Command, including a Captain, and 14 others for allegedly submitting fake contingent bills which led to a loss of public money worth Rs 6.76 crore.

"The accused public servants of western Naval Command and Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Navy), Mumbai connived and conspired with Private accused persons and companies to cheat Western Naval Authorities by submitting fake and forged contingent bills," the CBI mentioned in its FIR.

The investigating agency also said that Captain Atul Kulkarni along with Commander Mandar Godbole and RP Sharma generated the forged bills in the system in 2016.

"All these accused naval officers abused their official position to defraud the naval authorities and rob the exchequer of public money which led to pecuniary gain to themselves," CBI said.

The FIR copy accessed shows that two bills in the name of Star Network were raised on March 23, 2016 worth Rs 1.91 crore and nearly 2.93 crore in the name of ACME Networks, NDTV reported.

Five officials of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Navy, Mumbai have also been named by the CBI as accused for their role in auditing the bills for payments.

