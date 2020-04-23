Doctors Who Die In COVID-19 Fight To Be Called 'Martyrs': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that private and public health workers who lose their lives in the fight against coronavirus will be given the status of "martyrs". He also announced an assistance of Rs 50 lakh for their families.

"Entire human race is in fight with coronavirus and the world has lost more than 2 lakh lives in a span of three months. No continent has been spared and most countries are in a state of war with this invisible enemy," the Odisha Chief Minister said in a video message.

"The war is being fought by doctors and healthcare workers in the frontline, assisted by a huge support service. In the absence of any cure or vaccine, those fighting the war for us are putting themselves in the front. We have a rich tradition of honouring our bravehearts who fight for the country and acknowledge their supreme sacrifice," he said.



"In the same spirit, to honour them... the state government - along with the government of India - will ensure Rs 50 lakh for all those health workers - both private and public - who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19. The state will treat them as martyrs, will organise a state funeral," he added.

The chief minister further said that a detailed scheme of awards will be instituted to recognise their "unparalleled sacrifice", which will be given on national holidays.

"I appeal to everyone that as a community, we should be very grateful for the bold and selfless services being rendered by our doctors and health professionals. Please remember that any act against them is an act against the state. In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonour their work, criminal action will be taken against them, including invoking the provisions of National Security Act," he said.

The 4.5 crore people of Odisha "stand solidly behind the COVID-19 warriors", he added.

