Technology Paves Way For Digital India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The lockdown that was imposed on March 24, 2020, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in a boom in the use of technology.

From an ardent spike in the usage of social media to infallible reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the lockdown period transformed all of us into formidable users of technology, in just 48 days.

Reports suggest that mobile consumption has increased by 12%, from 23.6 hours per week to 26.4. Whereas, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. saw a spike of 87% in the usage. Online gaming platforms witnessed a 26% rise in their usage as well.

Although, the major winners were video conferencing apps like ZOOM, Webex, Google Meet, etc. As companies were compelled to close offices, 'work from home' made sure a significant rise in usage of these virtual meeting spaces. Specially, ZOOM became a surprise hit among the corporate houses to carry out day-to-day work.

Besides television, internet browsing and streaming platform have also seen a rise in viewership, according to the survey. Internet browsing saw a 72 per cent spike during the first week of lockdown.



Several educational institutes across India started organizing online lectures and exams. The already digitized education medium proficiently started using technology to offer free online courses, eg. Coursera, edX, etc.; making education accessible to all even during the lockdown period.

Along with this, food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, etc. ended up being the life savers of bachelors across India. TikTok became the most downloaded app in India after WhatsApp and Facebook.

Dating apps like Tinder reported highest number of swipes, crossing more than 3 million. Online shopping apps like Amazon offered the delivery of essential items, ensuring that people use this feature and stay at home.

Moreover, the access to medical checkups and therapy sessions provided online, helped many dealing with physical or mental illnesses.

A report by Hindustan Times said that The Humsufar Trust, Mumbai saw a significant rise in calls and queries from the members of the LGBTQIA+ community and most of the members of the community who reached out, were dealing with depression.

Besides all of this, the most pulchritudinous role that technology played during the lockdown was that it brought people together, not only to fight a pandemic but to closely introspect the things that are generically taken for granted.

It opened new dimensions, built newer perspectives and made us realize the importance of relationships, platonic or otherwise.

Technology also aided the economy in its survival by not letting India go into a complete shutdown.

The near future seems bright as the advent of AI has been saving several industries and corporate houses. If used judiciously, AI's impeccable strength has the potential to harness newer paradigms for future.

Jharkhand government's initiative to create 'Co-Bots', high tech robotic devices that can transfer medicines and food to COVID-19 patients, is one of such examples.

The work being done by incredible researchers in India in the field of technology, will only take India to greater heights.

