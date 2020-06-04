Helpless National Level Archer Resorts To Selling Vegetables To Feed Family, Seeks Government Aide to Revive Her dream

A promising sportsperson's dream to earn accolades by virtue of her skill at archery was shattered when she was forced to sell vegetables to feed her family.

Sonu Khatoon, a national level archer hailing from Jharkhand was forced to sell vegetables on the streets of Dhanbad as a means of livelihood. The 18-year-old was a recipient of a bronze medal in the Under-17 category of the 2011 National Schools Games. A budding archer, Sonu had to forgo her training after her bow broke a couple of years ago. Her father is a daily wage laborer supporting a family of five. Due to unavoidable financial constraints, Sonu was unable to buy herself a new bow and had to give up the practice.

Sonu was earlier earning a living by working as a domestic help in different houses but with the onset of the deadly COVID-19, she had to resort to selling vegetables.

I was getting free coaching by Shamshad Sir at Feeder Centre which is sponsored by Tata Steel where only under-18 players are provided with all facilities. But, even after that I continued my practice by purchasing a low costing kit on my own, but it was broken about a year ago following which I had to discontinue," said Sonu in a report to The New Indian Express.

The teenager while talking about her ordeal also expressed her desire to get back into the sport, "All I want in this world to continue my archery practice and appeal the state government to make such an arrangement that I don't have to spread my hands before anybody."

The helpless teenager had sought assistance from the State Government of Jharkhand to come to her aid. After an intervention by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a sum of Rs 20,000 was provided to her by the district administration in Dhanbad on June 3.

"The chief minister was informed through a video that showed Sonu Khatoon, who received several medals in archery at the national level, selling vegetables for her subsistence," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar had informed the Chief Minister of the young archer's haplessness. Pained at the sight of her suffering, Soren not only assisted her with money but also promised to map such sportspersons and ensure that they are are not deprived of all the facilities they need for training.

Despite the assistance, the archer claimed in a report to The New Indian Express that the amount is not enough to buy her a new kit needed for a tournament. Her coach Shamshad was also of the opinion that bouts of financial assistance would not be enough to help the archer tide over her crisis. He thus beckoned the state government to devise a permanent solution to held the budding players.

Also Read: Corona Warriors: This 36-Year-Old Has Helped Serve 2.75 Lakh Meals To The Needy In Jharkhand